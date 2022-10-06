Why Chelsea Must Sell Kante Now

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has advised Chelsea to sell N’Golo Kante during the January transfer window if both parties can’t meet up on a deal.

Recall that Kante rejected a new contract offer at Stamford Bridge as reports suggest the defensive midfielder is prepared to leave on a free transfer.

However, Johnson in a chat with BoyleSports, said that the Blues should sell Kante while they can as his contract expires at the end of the season.

“Chelsea should possibly cash in on N’Golo Kante,’ Johnson told BoyleSports.

“He’s been linked with many clubs that might want him. They’re struggling to agree on a deal with him too.

“If Kante wants to stay and play then I’m sure Chelsea will want him to. But there’s always a business decision when a player might want too much, or the club is giving them too little – then they should shake hands and part ways.”

