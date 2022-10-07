Arsenal Has Been Better Than Man City In EPL

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, believes Arsenal are the only that is currently ahead of the Citizens in the Premier League this ongoing season.

Guardiola in a news conference stated that admitted that he’s delighted with his team’s start to the season but admits they are still behind leaders Arsenal.

Recall that the Premier League champions have drawn two matches and are behind the Gunners on the table.

“Every year we were a little bit better in some terms, but it’s just eight games of the Premier League season,” Guardiola told a news conference.

“The important thing is in the Premier League and in the Champions League in this period we are in a dream position – we have one [win] left to qualify [for the last 16 in Europe] and we have to fight, I think against Borussia Dortmund, to finish first and it’s important to.

“And in the Premier League, it’s being…