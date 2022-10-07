Bayer Leverkusen Announce Alonso As New Head Coach

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have announced the appointment of former Spanish international Xabi Alonso as their new manager on a two-year deal.

Leverkusen announced Alonso as their new coach on their Twitter handle with the former Liverpool and Real Madrid star replacing Gerardo Seoane.

Speaking on his new appointment Alonso said:”I know Leverkusen as an excellent club from my time in Germany. #Bayer04 has always had great players, I also see a lot of quality in the current squad. This task excites me a lot.”

Alonso takes his first job in management at the top level, having previously worked with the reserve side at Real Sociedad B.

The 2010 World Cup winner got the junior Txuri-Urdin side promoted to the second tier for the first time since the 1960s.

Bayer Leverkusen sit 17th in the Bundesliga, having won just one of their matches, just as in the Champions League.

Alonso will be back in Spain before too long, as Leverkusen travel to face Atletico Madrid in the…