Ex-Chelsea Star Believes Struggling Sancho Would Do Well At Arsenal

Former Chelsea defender and talkSPORT host, Jason Cundy, believes Jadon Sancho would be a better player if he was playing for Arsenal, not Manchester United.

Sancho arrived United in the summer of 2021 for a fee worth £73million and with the reputation of being one of the world’s most exciting talents.

However since departing Borussia Dortmund for United, Sancho has struggled to impress.

Scoring 16 goals and getting 20 assists in his last season in Dortmund, Sancho managed just five goals and three assists last term for the Premier League giants.

His lack of form could see him struggle to get into the Three Lions’ squad for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While the 22-year-old has managed three goals this term, the winger was substituted at half-time in United’s 3-2 victory against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League after a frustrating 45 minutes.

Erik ten Hag explained the reason for hauling Sancho and left-back Tyrell Malacia off at the break, blaming the lack…