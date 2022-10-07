‘It’ll Be Difficult For Italians To Watch 2022 World Cup’

Italy coach, Roberto Mancini, believes that it will be difficult for Italians to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the inability of the Gli Azurri (the Blues) to qualify for the tournament.

Italy lost 1-0 to North Macedonia in the semi final of the World Cup qualifiers playoffs on March 24 at Renzo Barbera in Italy.

While speaking at the Overtime festival in Marcerata, Mancini admitted that it will be hard to watch the World Cup on television.

“Next month will not be easy for Italians, watching the World Cup without Italy will be very hard,” Football Italia quoted Mancini as saying.

“It is particularly so for me and the technical staff, perhaps less so for the players who have resumed playing and have partly gotten over this disappointment.

“I will only feel better when the World Cup is over, but I admit it will be very hard to watch on television.”

Italy have won the FIFA…