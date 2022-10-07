Kidnappers Killing My Dad After Receiving Ransom The Saddest Moment In My Life -Iloenyosi

Chikelue Iloenyosi, a former Super Eagles defender and the current chairman of Anambra State Football Association, has emotionally revealed that his saddest moment in life and career was when his father was kidnapped and later killed despite the family paying N15m ransom, Completesports.com reports.

Chief James Iloenyosi, 86, was kidnapped on November 25, 2013, but was later found dead.

Iloenyosi, who spoke at a ‘World Press Conference’ Thursday in Awka, Anambra State capital, ahead Saturday’s unveiling of his Anambra Grassroots Football Development Program, said aside from that sad and gory incident, he didn’t have any other sad moment all through his illustrious career that spanned through 12 clubs, six (6) on the domestic front and six (6) on the European stage.

“My playing career was one that I always look back to cherish”, starts the dark-skinned defender.

“I so much enjoyed my career…