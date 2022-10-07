Messi Hints 2022 World Cup Will Be His Last

Paris Saint-Germain Argentina star Lionel Messi has confirmed that this year’s tournament in Qatar will be the last World Cup of his career.

Messi announced the news on his future with the Argentina national team on Thursday.

“This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,” the 35-year-old told Argentine journalist Sebastian Vignolo.

The former Barcelona skipper is set to play in his fifth World Cup in Qatar after making his debut at the 2006 edition in Germany.

He has scored six goals in the previous four editions of the tournament.

He led his country to the final of the 2014 tournament in Brazil where they lost 1-0 to Germany after extra-time.

After suffering heartbreaks in three consecutive major tournaments in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Messi eventually led his country to the Copa America title in Brazil.

His record for Argentina stands at 90 goals in 164 games, making him the…