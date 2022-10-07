Ndidi Injured Again Out For Few Weeks

Wilfred Ndidi will be sidelined for some few weeks after suffering a hamstring strain, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed.

Rodgers disclosed this in his press conference ahead of Leicester’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ndidi started for the Foxes in Monday’s 4-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest.

However, he had to go off at halftime after feeling discomfort in his hamstring.

The former Liverpool manager also revealed that Senegal international Nampalys Mendy will also be out of action with injury.

“The team is looking very good,” Rodgers told the national media in side the King Power Centre at LCFC Training Ground on Thursday.

Also Read: Ex- Ajax Star Vink Demands More From Bassey

“We’re delighted with Monday night and we’re looking to our next game. In terms of the squad, Wilfred Ndidi will probably be out for a little bit.

“He came back from international duty with a hamstring strain. He recovered well but he felt it at half-time in the…