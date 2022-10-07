NPFL: Enyimba Unveil Five New Players

Enyimba have announced the signing of five new players ahead of the 2022/33 season, reports Completesports.com.

The quartet of Chibuike Nwaiwu, Nonso Nzediegwu, Murphy Ndukwu and Chijoke Mbaoma were all signed from Heartland Football Club of Owerri.

Defensive midfielder James Oransaya linked up with the People’s Elephant from Nigeria National League outfit, Gateway United.

Read Also:Japan Coach Ikeda Satisfied With Win Against Super Falcons

Nwaiwu, a combative midfielder has joined on a two years deal and serves as a direct replacement for Farouk Mohammed who has left the club after five years.

Wing forwards Nzediegwu and Ndukwu will bring the pace and explosiveness that headline their marauding styles on the flanks.

Mbaoma arrives with versatility, possessing the impressive ability to play across the attack line. The power-and-pace forward penned a two years deal and will be handed the number 15 shirt.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…