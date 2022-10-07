Omonia Lose To Man United In Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was on the bench for his Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia who lost 3-2 at home to Manchester United, in Group E match day three of the Europa League on Thursday.

Uzoho’s Omonia have now lost their third game in the group and seat bottom while United are second with six points.

Omonia took the lead against the run of play in the 34th minute through Karim Ansarifard before substitute Marcus Rashford equalized on 53 minutes.

In the 63rd minute another substitute Anthony Martial made it 2-1 while Rashford got his second of the game with six minutes left to put United 3-1 ahead.

But just a minute after Rashford’s second goal Omonia hit back off the boots of Nikolas Panagiotou.

Also Read: Europa League: Simon Suffers Defeat With Nantes At Freiburg

Also in Group E, Nigerian duo Iyayi Atiemwem and Rasheed Akanbi were in action for FC Sheriff who lost 2-0 to visiting Real Sociedad.

Atiemwem was replaced on 66 minutes while Akanbi featured for 90…