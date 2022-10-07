Rajevac :Don’t Seek Revenge Against Uruguay

Former Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has urged the Black Stars not to seek revenge against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Rajevac was Ghana’s coach at the South Africa 2010 World Cup where the Black Stars were defeated 4-2 on penalties by Uruguay after the normal play ended 1-1 at Soccer City on July 2.

Luis Suarez had stopped a goal bound shot by Steven Appiah with his hand and Asamoah Gyan lost the ensuing spot kick.

In an interview with Akoma FM as quoted by homesports, he encouraged the Black Stars to stay focused during the encounter.

“Ghana should take the match against Uruguay as any other match, they should stay focused and determined to win,” Rajevac said.

Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Ghana didn’t qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup after qualifying for the three previous editions; Germany 2006, South…