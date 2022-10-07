Troost-Ekong Recovers From Hamstring Injury Available For Blackpool vs Watford

William Troost-Ekong is available for Watford’s Championship game at Blackpool on Saturday having successfully recovered from a hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty with Nigeria.

Watford manager Slaven Bilic disclosed this in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Troost-Ekong featured for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw with Algeria B team in a test game.

He picked up the hamstring injury in the game and missed the Eagles’ 2-1 loss to the A team of Algeria in a friendly.

And Bilic has stated that Troost-Ekong is now in contention for a return to action on the north west coast after missing the Stoke and Swansea clashes.

Bilić said: “Ekong trained with us yesterday [Thursday October 6] – he looks good, and he’s definitely going to be in the squad. That’s a big positive for us, particularly with our injury problems at the back.”

Troost-Ekong has made two league appearances for the Hornets who are currently in 10th place on 17 points on…