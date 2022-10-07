Udogie Reflects On Udinese Early Season Success

Udinese defender Destiny Udogie has reacted to the club’s impressive start to the new season.

The Zebras are just one points off the top after eight games.

Udogie admitted that the players are enjoying their form.

“My aim is to help the team. The club has given me so much and I want us to pick up as many points as possible,” said Udogie.

“It’s been tiring since pre-season. We all came back with the right spirit and desire to win and fight, which is exactly what we’re managing to do.

“Credit to the players for always believing. It’s down to our intense training regime in the week. We give our all in training to be ready every Sunday. This is why instead of dropping off during games, we just keep going and look to keep building on what we have. It’s also down to the mental side of things. Of course, we all want to follow the coach’s orders and do well.

“We’ve felt since the summer that we could have a great season. We have real physical and technical…