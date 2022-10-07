Walker Doubtful For 2022 World Cup After Groin Surgery

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is a big doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after undergoing groin surgery.

Walker was forced off during the win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and missed the 5-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

City confirmed on Thursday that the defender underwent surgery this week and while there is no timeframe for his return, he is a major doubt to feature for England in Qatar.

“Kyle Walker has undergone surgery after suffering a groin injury to his left leg during the first half of our 6-3 win over Manchester United on Sunday,” a statement from City read.

“The surgery was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Kyle a speedy recovery.”

Walker was almost certain to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup but his participation in Qatar is now in jeopardy.

Southgate is set to name his squad on Oct. 20 giving…