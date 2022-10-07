Wike Promises Rivers United Players $40,000 Each To Beat Wydad

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged players of Rivers United to go for victory and glory in their two CAF Champions League games against African champions Wydad Athletic Club of Casablanca this month.

United will face the Moroccans in the first leg of their second round clash at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium this weekend with a win over two legs guaranteeing the victors a place in the money-spinning group stage of the competition.

Governor Wike who was represented by the Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Barr. Chris Green stated that the people of Rivers State and Nigeria are behind the team as they look to give the country creditable representation in Africa’s premiere club competition.

“The Governor, who is the number one fan of this club, has asked me to inform you all that the people of Rivers State are solidly behind you in this national project,” Barr. Green said as he addressed players, coaches and officials of the club ahead of Sunday’s huge clash.

