With 20,000, Pre-order Infinix’s Fastest Smartphone Device

If you’re efficient, unique, goal driven, trendy and like to stay updated, then the newly released Zero Ultra smartphone by Infinix is for you. The ZERO ULTRA is the world’s first smartphone to employ 180W Thunder Charge technology, setting a new standard of power efficiency in the fast charging industry.

The Zero Ultra smartphone that can charge its 4500mAh battery to 100 percent capacity in only 12 minutes while in Furious Mode was launched on Thursday, October 7th 2022, at Legend hotel, Airport…