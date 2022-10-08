Bassey Scores First Goal For Ajax In Away Win

Calvin Bassey scored his first goal for Ajax who defeated Volendam 4-2 away in the Netherlands Eredivisie on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The win put a halt to Ajax’s run of four straight games without a win (three defeats, one draw).

The Eredivisie champions went into the game on the back of the 6-1 home loss to Napoli, on match day three of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Bassey scored in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 after Ajax skipper Dusan Tadic gave them the lead on 17 minutes from the penalty spot.

The last time Bassey scored a goal was on November 2020 at Rangers, in a 4-0 win against Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup.

The win against Volendam took Ajax back to the top on 22 points after nine league games played.

However, the Amsterdam club will drop down to second spot if AZ Alkmaar beat Utrecht on Sunday.



By James Agberebi

