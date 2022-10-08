Germany Not Favourites To Win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany legend, Michel Ballack doesn’t rate his country’s national team as favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on November 20 and will come to a close on December 18.

Germany have won the FIFA World Cup four times. The last time they won it was at Brazil 2014 edition after pipping Argentina 1-0 at Maracana Stadium on July 13. Their first three world titles were achieved in the 1954, 1974, and 1990 editions.

Nationalelf [National Eleven] has finished in second place at the FIFA World Cup finals four times; in England 1966, Spain 1982, Mexico ’86, and Korea/ Japan 2002

While speaking on Magenta television as quoted by Sport 1, Ballack noted that Germany haven’t been great in recent tournaments.

“No one is talking about the title yet, there may be other nations that were mentioned earlier,” Ballack said Ballack who scored 42 goals…