How Salah Helped Me To Change My Diet

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has lauded Mohamed Salah for helping him to change his diet.

During pre-season last year, the Egyptian striker told Elliott to halve his usual intake of two pieces of bread.

Elliott told The Times: “My breakfast is mainly bread with beans or avocado. I did eat bread in the morning, but that was white bread. Now I have changed it to brown bread which is a lot healthier.

“He [Salah] is not someone to say, ‘You need to be doing this, you need to be doing that.’ He is more of a guy who helps you out and gives you pointers, and you go away and think about it.

“Now it is always in my head. At the time I was thinking, ‘What is he on about? I’m just having breakfast!’

“But looking back there are so many things you can change in your diet and it is just about the small margins. That is a prime example of what he is like.”

