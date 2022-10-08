Hummels Belongs In German Team For 2022 World Cup –Ballack

Germany legend, Michel Ballack believes that Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels belongs in the country’s national team and wants to see him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hummels hasn’t played for Germany since the Euro 2020 2-0 defeat to England in the Round of 16 at the Wembley Stadium, England on June 29 2021.

In an interview on Magenta television as quoted by Sport 1, Ballack praised Hummels’ current form.

“I think he (Hummels) belongs in the team in terms of performance, at his current level, but the coach has to decide that,” Ballack said.

“The role must be clearly defined for him. Is he a player who accepts coming off the bench? Is he someone who wants to play because he can or wants to be that leader? That’s the question.”

Hummels has scored five goals in 76 appearances for Germany. He has made eight appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

