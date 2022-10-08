Lampard: Where Iwobi Needs To Improve

Everton manager, Frank Lampard has pinpointed the areas Alex Iwobi needs to improve, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi has established himself as a key player for the Toffees casting aside initial doubts over his potentials.

The 26-year-old has thrived in a new central midfield role this season forming a formidable partnership with Andre Onana and Idris Gueye.

The Nigeria international has played every minutes of Everton’s eight Premier League games this season.

Read Also: CAFCL: Wike Promises Rivers United Players $40,000 Each To Beat Wydad

He has contributed four assists making him a central figure in the team.

Despite Iwobi’s superlative performances, Lampard believes he can continue to improve.

“Can he add more to his game? Yes. In and around the final third he can do more because his talent says so,”Lampard told a press conference on Friday.

” In-game he can do more, he can assist more, maybe score himself a bit more, but I’m not complaining there, he’s been…