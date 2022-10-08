Ligue 2: Maja Scores 7th Goal Of The Season In Bordeaux’s Home Win

Josh Maja continued his impressive scoring run as he netted in Bordeaux’s 2-0 home win against Metz in the French second division on Saturday.

Maja opened the scoring two minutes into first half added time after converting from the penalty spot.

And in the 92nd minute Fransergio made it 2-0 to seal the win for Bordeaux.

Maja has scored a goal in each of Bordeaux’s last three games and has taken his tally for the league to seven in 11 fixtures.

The 23-year-old is now joint top scorer in the French second-tier.

It has been an impressive season for Maja who scored just one goal in the whole of last campaign.

Saturday’s win saw Bordeaux remain top in the league table on 23 points.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.