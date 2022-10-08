Napoli Boss Spalletti Gives Injury Update On Osimhen

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has ruled out Victor Osimhen from Sunday’s Serie A home clash against Cremonese.

Osimhen has been sidelined since picking up an injury in Napoli’s UEFA Champions League home clash against Liverpool on September 9.

The 23-year-old has missed Napoli’s last five games across all competitions.

Read Also:Sanusi Signs New Two-Year Deal At FC Porto

The forward trained with his teammates on Friday and there were reports he could be named in the squad for the clash against Cremonese.

” We have to be careful with Osimhen, he is not yet in perfect condition and we decided to give him another rest to give him the right time to recover,”Spalletti was quoted by the club’s official website.

“These are assessments that are made after clinical examinations because once we have already had to do without it. for a long time. We don’t want to risk anything. Victor will be working on site these days ”

Osimhen has scored two goals in five…