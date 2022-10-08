Nkunku Is Powerful, Exceptional Player –Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has described RB Leipzig star, Christopher Nkunku as very power and exceptional player who could become a great asset for Chelsea if a deal is finally reached for him.

Recall that Nkunku scored 35 goals in all competitions for Leipzig in the 2021-22 season and has continued in top form this season.

He has already netted nine goals in 13 games so far this season.

Chelsea appear to have won the race to sign the 24-year-old, with reports initially claiming Nkunku had signed a pre-contract agreement and even undergone a secret medical at Stamford Bridge.

In an interview with BT Sport , the former England international stated that Nkunku will excel if he joins Chelsea.

“He’s powerful, got great technique, can dribble, he can pass, his numbers are good…I think he’s outstanding. Watching him play right now, he looks full of confidence.”

“He’s always been identified as a big talent.

“You can see the confidence and I’m not…