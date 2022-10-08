Olympic Eagles To Camp In Ibadan For U-23 AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria’s Olympic team will camp in Ibadan for their 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations against Tanzania.

The first leg will hold in Dar es Salaam in the weekend of 21st- 23rd October.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba Ibadan on Saturday, October 29.

Head coach of the team, Salisu Yusuf has already invited 32 players for the qualifiers.

The camping exercise will commence this weekend in Ibadan.

The U-23 AFCON will serve as the qualifier for the next Olympic Games.

Nigeria won the 2015 edition of the competition in Senegal.

