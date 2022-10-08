Onuachu Nets Brace In Genk’s Win Vs Kortrijk

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu was the hero as Genk defeated Kortrijk 2-1 in their Belgian Pro League clash at the Luminus Arena on Saturday night.

The striker, who opened his goal account for the season against KV Oostende last week bagged a brace for Genk.

Onuachu opened scoring for the Smurfs in the 37th minute.

Comoros midfielder, Faiz Selemani equalised for the visitors two minutes before the hour mark.

Onuachu however fired home the winning goal from the penalty spot 11 minutes from time.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals in eight league appearances for Genk this season.

The Smurfs have now won their last four league games.

The former league champions now occupy second position on the log, two points behind leaders Antwerp.

