Potter Hails Chelsea’s Victory Over Wolves

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has expressed delight with the team’s brilliant performance against Wolves.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time but the Blues could have put the game out of sight long before then.

Christian Pulisic doubled the lead, playing a one-two with Mason Mount and sending the ball sailing past goalkeeper Jose Sa before Broja hammered into the bottom corner with his left foot late on.

However, reacting to the victory, Potter stated that he’s impressed with the players performance and hope they maintain the same form.

He later said: “It’s exciting. It’s been a really strong week. It’s not easy, going Wednesday and Saturday. Credit to the players. It’s a strong performance, especially in the first half. We had to hang on a bit in the second half but overall we deserved to win.

“I pick the right team to [try to] win. The schedule is tight so…