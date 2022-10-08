Premier League Celebrates Super Eagles Legend Okocha

Organizer of the English topflight, Premier League, has celebrated legendary Nigeria skipper Austin Okocha.

The Premier League celebrated Okocha, who featured for Bolton Wanderers during his time in England, as part of its moves to commemorate the Black History Month.

A two minutes video of Okocha exhibiting his skills at Bolton was published on the Premier League’s Twitter handle.

Also a caption from the Premier League read:”So good they named him twice, Jay Jay Okocha was pure joy to watch, an artist with the ball at his feet.

“We’re celebrating iconic players from around the world who’ve starred in the #PL as part of #BlackHistoryMonth.”

Also Read: Chalobah: I Have No Plans To Dump Chelsea

Black History Month is the annual celebration and commemoration of moments in history, achievements and contributions that Black people have made.

First brought to the UK in the 1980s, Black History Month was initially introduced to the country by a member of the Greater…