RemmyUche Soccer Challenge Cup 2022 Enters Quarter-finals

The 2022 edition of the prestigious RemmyUche Soccer Challenge Cup in Anambra State has reached the quarter-finals in explosive fashion following remarkably keenly contested games that produced surprise results in those Round of 16 clashes.

“Football is wicked” – is how Obi Moneke of the youthful and organised Peace FC of Awka summed the match after his team lost 1-0 against a hurriedly assembled Oge Gold Multi Global FC of Awada Onitsha in the last Round of 16 Match of RemmyUche Soccer Challenge Cup 2022 played at the Christ The King College, CKC, field Onitsha on Wednesday 5th October 2022.

After missing so many scoring chances in the first 45 minutes, Peace FC Awka succumbed to the more resilient Oge Gold Multi Global FC in the second half of the encounter. Oge Gold youngsters successfully absorbed the pressure from the youthful Peace FC and pulled off a massive upset.

Also Read: Premier League Celebrates Super Eagles Legend Okocha

In the other match of the day played at…