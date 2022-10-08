Sanusi Signs New Five-Year Deal At FC Porto

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi has renewed his contract at FC Porto which will see him remain at the Portuguese champions until 2027.

Porto announced the contract renewal in a statement released on their website.

Reacting after his contract extension Sanusi said: “I am very happy to have renewed my contract with FC Porto until 2027. It is very important for me.”

And on scoring his first Champions League goal:“It was a very important goal for me, for the club, for the President and it made me very happy. I am even more fulfilled for having renewed.

“I hope to score many more goals and celebrate more victories here.”

Born in Jega, Kebbi, Sanusi signed with Gil Vicente F.C. of the Portuguese Primeira Liga in 2016 and in January 2017, he was loaned to third division club SC Mirandela.

Sanusi reached an agreement to join C.D. Santa Clara on 16 March 2019, with the deal being made effective on 1 July.

He made his Portuguese top-flight debut on 15 September that year,…