Waldrum addresses unwanted super Falcons record

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has defended himself in the face of fierce criticism over the team’s performance in recent outings.

The West Africans endured a poor outing at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco where they finished in fourth position.

The Super Falcons have also lost their last five games.

Waldrum also has the unenviable record of having lost more games in a calendar year than any other Super Falcons coach

“I don’t put a lot of weight by what everybody outside says or the results of some games where we know half of those games we have not had our full team together,” he told ESPN.

Read Also: Olympic Eagles To Camp In Ibadan For U-23 AFCON Qualifier

“We are coaching the players that we have and I am proud of their development and I think the fans will be proud of their performance at the World Cup.”

Waldrum went on to point to Nigeria’s struggles at previous tournaments as evidence that things are not what they used to be:…