Argentina Deserved To Win 2014 World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi, has said that the Albiceleste (Sky Blue) of Argentina deserved to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Germany defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra-time in the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup at the Maracana on July 13.

Mario Gotze was the hero for the Germans as his strike earned Joachim Low’s side the hard fought win.

In an interview with Star+ as quoted by MSC football, Messi described the 2014 squad as a spectacular group that deserved to be champions.

“We had a spectacular group,” Messi said.

“We had the hits from the 2011 Copa America in Argentina, bad in the qualifiers because had we lost vs Colombia, it would have been complicated for us.

Also Read: Dani Alves Training Again With Barcelona

“But we won and from there we didn’t lose anymore. The group got stronger, united and we didn’t lose until the final which we deserved to win. I believe yes.

” Penalty to Higuain? Yes…And…With VAR…Surely.”

Since…