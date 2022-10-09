Awaziem On Target Again As Hajduk Split Seal Dramatic Home Win

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem netted a dramatic late winner to give Hajduk Split a 2-1 home win against Varazdin in the Croatian league.

With the game heading for a draw, Awaziem then scored in nine minutes of stoppage time to give Hajduk Split the win.

Awaziem has now found the back of the net in back-to-back games, after scoring the winner in last Sunday’s 1-0 win at Rijeka.

Also, he has scored three goals from eight league appearances for his Croatian club this season.

This is the highest he has scored in a season in his professional career.

Hajduk Split are now unbeaten in their last six games, recording four wins and two draws.

They remain second on 23 points and are eight points behind Dinamo Zagreb in the 10-team league standings.

