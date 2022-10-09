CAFCL: Rivers United Pip Champions Wydad, Plateau Utd Rally Back To Beat Esperance

Nigerian champions Rivers United beat holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-1 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League first round tie in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Wydad took the lead in the 32nd minute through Senegal forward Bouly Junior Sambou.

Malachi Ohawume equalised for Rivers United two minutes later.

Ghanaian import Paul Acquah gave Rivers United the lead for the first time in the game with a clinical finish in the 53rd minute.

At the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, Plateau United also rallied back to beat Tunisian club, Esperance 2-1.

Esperance took the lead on 27 minutes through Anice Badri.

Ifeanyi Emmanuel equalised for the home team in the 34th minute after the Tunisians failed to deal with Daniel Itodo’s long throw-in.

Mustapha Yuga netted the winning goal late in the first half.

The reverse fixtures will take place next weekend.

