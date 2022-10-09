Casillas Comes Out As Gay

Legendary Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced that he is gay, which would make him one of the most high-profile male footballers in history to confirm their homosexuality.

Casillas, who captained Spain to the 2008, 2012 European Championship and 2010 FIFA World Cup titles, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

“I hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years before they divorced in March 2021, having had two children together, both boys.

And after admitting being gay, the 41-year-old received a wave of support following the Twitter post, including from Barcelona legend and his former Spain teammate, Carles Puyol.

Casillas retired in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest during training with final club Porto.

Also Read: Serie A: Ebuehi Provides Assist In Empoli’s Draw Vs Torino

Spending a total of 25 years with Madrid, whom he joined at the age of nine, Casillas lifted 19…