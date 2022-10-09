Chukwuemeka Reacts After Making Chelsea Debut Vs Wolves

Carney Chukwuemeka has expressed his delight after making his debut for Chelsea, in their 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chukwuemeka, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer, came on in the 86th minute in place of Conor Gallagher for his Blues debut.

And commenting on his first outing for Chelsea, Chukwuemeka wrote on Twitter:”Debut in blue💙& 3 Points😁Just the beginning. Thank you God🙏🏾.”

Goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja gave Chelsea the comfortable win over Wolves.

It is now three consecutive wins and back-to-back 3-0 score lines for new Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Born in Austria to Nigerian parents and later raised in Northampton, England, Chukwuemeka joined the Aston Villa academy from the Northampton Town academy in March 2016.

The 18-year-old midfielder signed his first professional contract with Villa in July…