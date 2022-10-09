City Hammer Aribo’s Southampton To Go Top

It was an afternoon to forget for Joe Aribo as Southampton were hammered 4-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad in Saturday’s Premier League game.

City have now gone top in the league table on 23 points and will drop to second place if Arsenal beat Liverpool on Sunday.

Aribo who was in Southampton’s starting eleven was replaced in the 79th minute.

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland were the scorers for City.

The Norwegian who only joined City in the summer has taken his tally in the league for to 15.

The Saints currently occupy 16th spot and have seven points after nine games.

At the Vitality Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho featured for Leicester who lost 2-1 to Bournemouth.

Iheanacho came on with 11 minutes left but could not help Leicester secure at least a point.

Leicester went into the game on the back of their victory against Nottingham Forest which was their first for the…