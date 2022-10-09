Community Marathon: Organizers Intensify Preparations For Asaba 10km Road Race

Registration for the Asaba 10km Road race has begun online, organizers have said.

The race, which is scheduled for November 26, 2022, in Asaba, Delta State, has already attracted a large number of participants including elite runners across the country.

The event, the third of the Community Marathon Series, began in Festac Town October 2, 2021, with over a thousand participants’ from across the country.

The second edition took place in Lekki on January 29, 2022 and also attracted huge participation including foreigners who ran for fun. The two editions were sponsored by Amstel Malt and Frapapa Bet.

According to the guidelines of the event, male and female athletes resident in the country are eligible to participate in the event, which attracts a N2m cash prize.





Asaba 10km Road Race 2022 endorsed by Hon. Obi Kelvin Ezenyili, (standing left) the Executive chairman, Oshimili South Local Government Area Council, Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria

“The Community Marathon Series is a…