Dani Alves Training Again With Barcelona

Brazil defender Dani Alves is again training with LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Alves ended the Torneo Apertura in the Mexican league with Pumas with some knee issues and has chosen Barcelona as his place to recover. He appeared on Instagram training at Barcelona’s facilities.

Alves is happy to be back where he considers his home, which he left at the end of last season after half a season with the club again at 39 years old.

The player left a message on the social network saying: “Always grateful to this home for opening the doors for whatever I need. The great ones when challenged will never back down…. They will fight, they will fight until the last second of their existence.”

