Dessers Opens Serie A Goals Account As Osimhen’s Napoli Hammer Cremonese 4-1

Cyriel Dessers scored his first goal for Cremonese which proved futile as visiting Napoli triumphed 4-1 in Sunday’s Serie A fixture.

Going into the game against Napoli Dessers had gone eight straight games without scoring.

Napoli are now two points clear at the top of the Serie A table with an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions.

For Cremonese they are in 19th place without a win after nine games played.

With Atalanta held 2-2 by Udinese earlier on Sunday, it was a huge opportunity for the Partenopei to go clear.

Victor Osimhen was still injured and Piotr Zielinski rested after a muscular twinge, while newly-promoted Cremonese were looking for their first win of the season.

Matteo Politano opened the scoring in the 26th minute from the penalty spot after Kvicha Kvaratskhelia had his heel clipped by Matteo Bianchetti inside the box.

In the 47th minute Cremonese equalised as Pablo Ascacibar badly scuffed his shot from the D, but it turned into an accidental assist…