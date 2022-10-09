EPL: Iwobi Scores As Everton Fall To Man United

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi was on the score sheet as Everton lost 1-2 to Man United in Sunday’s Premier League .

Iwobi, who has been impressive this ongoing season, scored the opening goal for Everton in the 5th minute with a cool finish.

It was his first goal for Everton this season, having bagged three assists.

However, Man United leveled parity in the 15th minute through Antony’s brilliant finish before Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-1 for the Red Devils.

All efforts for Everton to equalised proved abortive as Man United picked the maximum points.

