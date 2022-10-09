How Conte Forced Me To Leave Chelsea –Costa

Wolves striker, Diego Costa has described the poor treatment he received from former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after the team won the Premier League title.

In the summer of 2017, then-Chelsea boss Conte told Costa he was no longer part of his plans.

Recall that Costa scored 59 goals in 120 games for the Blues, helping the west London club win two Premier League titles and the League Cup.

Speaking to reporters after his overwhelming reception at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Costa made it clear that his issues are with the current Tottenham manager rather than Chelsea fans.

“It was special,” Costa told ESPN Brazil. “Feeling that you did your job when you were here and then leaving with good memories.

“Receiving this affection from the Chelsea fans… I’ve always had affection. I have nothing to complain about the Chelsea fans. When I was here, they always treated me well.

“It…