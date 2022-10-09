La Liga: Chukwueze Subbed On As Real Sociedad Edge Villarreal

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze came on as a substitute in Villarreal’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 7th appearance, has managed one assist.

However, Real Sociedad’s

Brais Mendez netted the only goal of the game in the 34th minute with a fine finish.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 81st minute for Lo Celso.

The defeat mean Villarreal sit 9th on 12 points while Real Sociedad sit 6th on 16 points.

