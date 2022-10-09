La Liga: Chukwueze Subbed On As Real Sociedad Edge Villarreal

By
Headliners
-
1


Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze came on as a substitute in Villarreal’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 7th appearance, has managed one assist.

However, Real Sociedad’s
Brais Mendez netted the only goal of the game in the 34th minute with a fine finish.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 81st minute for Lo Celso.

MegaMillionsNaija

The defeat mean Villarreal sit 9th on 12 points while Real Sociedad sit 6th on 16 points.

 

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

About Austin Akhilomen

View all posts by Austin Akhilomen



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR