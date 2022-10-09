Ligue 1: Moffi’s Double Keeps Lorient in Touch With Leaders PSG

Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi scored a brace to help Lorient beat Brest 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

The hosts took the lead through Roman Del Castillo on 17 minutes.

Moffi equalised for Lorient seven minutes later with Laurent Abergel providing the assist.

The 23-year-old fired home the winning goal on 53 minutes.

The forward has now scored eight goals in 10 league appearances for his club this season.

The Nigerian is also now the joint top scorer in Ligue 1 with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Regis Le Bris’ side moved to second position on the log with 25 points from 10 matches.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain top the standings with 26 points from same number of matches.

