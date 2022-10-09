Lookman Scores In Atalanta’s Draw At Udinese

Ademola Lookman scored for the second consecutive game as Atalanta were held to a 2-2 draw by Udinese.

Atalanta remain unbeaten in Serie A this season after nine matches.

Lookman opened scoring for Atalanta nine minutes before the break after he was set by Luis Muriel.

It was Lookman’s third goal in nine league appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side this season.

Muriel doubled the advantage from the penalty spot six minutes before the hour mark.

Udinese introduced Nigeria forward, Isaac Success in the 65th minute in place of Beto.

The Zebras reduced the deficit two minutes later courtesy of a fine strike from Gerard Deulofeu.

Argentina defender, Patricio Nehuen equalised for the home team in the 76th minute.

Both sides were unable to find the winning goal earning a share of the spoils.

