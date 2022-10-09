Martinelli Will Be Liverpool’s Biggest Nightmare –Souness Warns

Graeme Souness has warned Liverpool to be wary of the threat Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli will pose ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Recall that the Gunners currently top the Premier League after winning seven of their first eight fixtures while Liverpool are in ninth place having amassed 10 points from their first seven league games.

However, Souness believes Jurgen Klopp’s men are facing their “biggest test” since the German arrived in 2015.

The legendary Scottish midfielder also warned his former club that they will need to pay particular attention to Martinelli.

Souness, writing in his column for the Daily Mail, said: “We will see in the next eight days, with the game at Arsenal on Sunday and Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday, how Liverpool’s players deal with the biggest test they have known as a group.

“Gabriel Martinelli will be a big part of the threat to them at the Emirates. He has great…