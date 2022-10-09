Omeruo Scores As Leganes Beat Cartagena Away To End Winless Run

Kenneth Omeruo scored for struggling Leganes who beat Cartagena 2-1 away, to end their winless streak in the Spanish second division on Sunday.

Prior to the game against Cartagena, Leganes had failed to win any of their last four games (losing three and drawing one).

It was Omeruo’s first goal in six league games for Leganes this season.

The Super Eagles defender drew Leganes level in the 59th minute after Borja Valle had given Cartagena the lead on 55 minutes.

And on 74 minutes Juan Munoz netted the winner to hand Leganes their second win after nine league games played.

Omeruo was replaced with eight minutes left to play in the encounter.

Last season he scored two goals in 17 league appearances for the second division club.

