Peak Milk Brand celebrates Nigerian Para Powerlifting Team

Peak brand, Official Partners of the Nigerian Para Powerlifting Federation, has reiterated its commitment to sustain its long-term support to the Federation’s athletes as they continually strive to win medals for Nigeria in international competitions.

The Team, also known as “the Unstoppables”, sustained their impeccable performance streak at their latest exploits at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England; and the 22nd African Championships in Saint Pierre, Mauritius where they posted credible, medal-winning performances.

At a Peak Breakfast event recently in their honour at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina Sub-Saharan Africa Cluster, Ben Langat affirmed the continued backing of the Unstoppables by Nigeria’s foremost milk brand.

The event also saw the Federation receiving new sets of top-of-the-line wheelchairs, in addition to nutritional support to nourish the athletes to even greater performances in upcoming…