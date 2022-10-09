Wolves Are Destined For Relegation

Former Aston Villa striker, Gabby Agbonlahor has predicted that Wolves will be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Recall that Chelsea thrashed Wolves 3-0 in Saturday’s EPL game at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves went into the game without a manager having sacked Bruno Lage earlier this week.

Goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja gave Graham Potter’s Blues all three points and made it three wins in a row for the west London giants.

“When I watch Wolves now – they can’t defend, they can’t attack, what can they do?” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“They’ve scored three goals this season. Nine games, they’ve scored three Premier League goals.

“They’re relying on a Diego Costa who’s past it.

“They’ve sold their best two centre-halfs Willy Boly and Conor Coady, I think Coady’s on loan.

“And they just look a million miles off…