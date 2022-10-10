2022 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Battle Ready For Germany

Flamingos captain Alvine Dah Zossu says the team will go all out for a win in their first game at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup against Germany.

The Nigerian girls will open their campaign in the competition against the Germans at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium, Goa on Tuesday night.

The Flamingos prepared for the competition in Kocaeli, Turkey where they spent 10 days and played two friendlies against Galatasaray Ladies and Fenerbahce Ladies.

“Germany is a good side. We don’t have issues with exposure because we played in the qualifiers, so we are exposed,” Dah Zozzu said during her interaction with the media.

“We respect Germany off-field but on the field, we are the same, so we will give a good fight.”

After the match against Germany , the Flamingos will take on 2018 World Cup bronze medallists New Zealand on Friday, 14th October also in Goa (as from 12.30pm), before…